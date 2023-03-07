Two surviving Americans back on U.S. soil after deadly Mexico kidnapping, taken to Texas hospital for treatment

(AP) — Two surviving Americans are back on U.S. soil after a deadly Mexico kidnapping. They were taken to a Texas hospital for treatment.

According to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, two of the four Americans who were kidnapped have been found dead.

The American citizens were shot at by unidentified gunmen after they crossed into Matamoros, in a white minivan with North Carolina plates on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said.

The gunmen fled the scene with the four U.S. citizens after placing them into another vehicle.

The four Americans were identified as Zindell Brown, Eric James Williams and cousins Latavia “Tay” McGee and Shaeed Woodard.