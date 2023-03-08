UPDATE: Marshall Street reopened to traffic after gas leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Marshall Street has reopened to traffic after a cut natural gas line closed off the area between the 277 interchange and Colonial Drive.

Officials say the gas leak has been mitigated.

Dominion Energy was working to resolve the issue.