Ex-SCANA exec to be sentenced in VC Summer nuclear failure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A former SCANA executive involved in the failed VC Summer Nuclear Project will be sentenced today.

Stephen Byrne, former chief operating officer of SCANA, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In 2017, SCE&G and Santee Cooper shut down construction on two nuclear reactors at the facility in Fairfield County, losing more than $9 billion.

Santee Cooper says settlement checks were sent out to those affected in the Cook vs. Santee Cooper lawsuit.

The sentencing starts at 10 at the Matthew J. Perry Court House in Columbia.