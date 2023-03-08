Five Rock Hill men sentenced for involvement in Fentanyl distribution ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Five men from Rock Hill have been sentenced to federal prison after authorities say they plead guilty to a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

The five men and their charges are listed as:

• Darryl Hemphill, 35, was sentenced to 16 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;

• Mikie Marcell Caldwell, 41, was sentenced to 17 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;

• Drece Larod McMullen, 41, was sentenced to 11 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;

• Odarrius Breonte Adams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months to be followed by 6 years of supervised release; and

• Dontavius Devar Jordan, 35, was sentenced to 11 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The defendants received more than 255 packages of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana from a distributor in Southern California to supply to local dealers, say authorities.

Officials say the group distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one kilogram or more of heroin, and more than 1000 grams of marijuana.

The men used the fentanyl to make more than 1 million counterfeit Roxicodone pills, which were sold to users in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, and Atlanta.