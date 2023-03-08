Investigation continues into Mexico kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One of the four South Carolinians kidnapped in Mexico is back home tonight.

The other surviving victim remains in Texas recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

The four were kidnapped in Mexico Friday in what Mexican authorities are calling a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators believe a Mexican drug cartel believed the victims were members of a rival human trafficking group.

Speaking in Washington today, Senator Lindsey Graham says he believes these cartels should be treated as terrorist groups.

So far, investigators say one person has been arrested in connection with the kidnappings.