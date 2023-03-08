UPDATE: Sumter Police offering $5,000 reward to help locate armed robbery suspect
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is offering the public up to $5,000 to help locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery and shooting incident that left a man critically injured on Feb. 7.
Authorities say 26 year-old Ronnie Dashawn Abram was among a group of armed men who entered a Tudor Street home and shot a 23 year-old resident.
The person was treated at a Columbia hospital and is recovering.
Abram is wanted on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the group ran from the house, say authorities.
Anyone with information that can help locate Abram or can help identify others involved are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.