UPDATE: Sumter Police offering $5,000 reward to help locate armed robbery suspect

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is offering the public up to $5,000 to help locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery and shooting incident that left a man critically injured on Feb. 7.

Authorities say 26 year-old Ronnie Dashawn Abram was among a group of armed men who entered a Tudor Street home and shot a 23 year-old resident.

The person was treated at a Columbia hospital and is recovering.

Abram is wanted on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the group ran from the house, say authorities.