South Carolina community holds prayer vigil for Americans kidnapped in Mexico

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We are learning more about the tragic Mexico kidnapping of four Americans from South Carolina.

A three-day manhunt led investigators to a wooden house outside the city of Matamoros.

A South Carolina community came together to remember the victims.

The Word of God Outreach Ministries held a prayer vigil in Scranton for the victims Tuesday night.

Organizers invited the community of Lake City to the candlelight service.

A spokesperson says the four friends kidnapped while on a trip to the border city of Matamoros Friday were from Lake City.

Two of the friends were killed. One was injured, but authorities were able to rescue him and his uninjured friend Tuesday.

The two survivors have since returned to the United States.