Woman charged with illegal abortion in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenville Police say a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.
Officers said she was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions.
The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a still born baby that was 25 weeks old.
South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.
She’s the 5th person accused of the crime since 2000.