Woman charged with illegal abortion in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenville Police say a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.

Officers said she was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions.

The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a still born baby that was 25 weeks old.

South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.

She’s the 5th person accused of the crime since 2000.