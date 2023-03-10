57th annual Home & Garden show

The 57th annual Carolina Classic Home and Garden show is happening this weekend at the S.C. State Fairgrounds!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 57th annual Carolina Classic Home and Garden show is happening this weekend at the S.C. State Fairgrounds!

Hundreds of exhibitors will be on hand during the show as well as vendors, live entertainment, a beer garden, educational seminars and more.

Event organizers say even if you don’t own a home or you’re not looking to spruce up your residence there will be something offered at the show for everyone.