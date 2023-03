NASA says that a new asteroid that’s roughly 50 yards in diameter has been discovered and it’s headed our way. Will it hit? They’re saying that it has roughly a 1 in 600 chance of hitting earth on Valentine’s Day, 2046. So we have time to do something about it, if the threat materializes. You can read the whole story here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/newfound-asteroid-may-strike-earth-in-2046-nasa-says/