Ranch-flavored ice cream coming to Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Ranch Day and how’s this for an odd combination, ice cream and ranch dressing.

Hidden Valley Ranch has come up with a genius idea: a Hidden Valley ranch ice cream.

According to the company, they’re also releasing an entire collection off new odd flavors including, sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, honey graham cracker, and more.

It will be available at Walmart stores beginning March 20.

Each container will cost $5.