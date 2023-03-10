Satellites Are Now Interfering With Hubble

From https://earthsky.org/space/satellites-are-photobombing-hubble-effect-on-research/

“Astronomers have been worried about it, and now the data are in. A new study shows that, in recent years, the increasing number of satellites in low-Earth orbit is having deleterious effects on astronomical research. The SpaceX Starlink satellites are the most notorious of these. The study shows the satellites are photobombing Hubble Space Telescope images more often, creating long, bright lines known as satellite trails across Hubble’s images, making them unusable for scientific research.”