Mayor of Columbia saves dog from euthanization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Border Collie is getting a new leash on life thanks to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann!

Pawmetto Lifeline says animal shelters across South Carolina are facing an overpopulation issue, spiking the euthanasia rate to 30%.

Ivy was at a local shelter scheduled to be euthanized Friday, when Pawmetto Lifeline reached out on social media looking for fosters to save her life.

That’s when Rickenmann’s office stepped up to help!

Adopt or foster a large breed dog from @pawmettolife by visiting: bit.ly/SaveABigDog