WATCH: 5th annual Cottontown Art Crawl

This weekend, 140 artists sold their work in downtown Columbia at the 5th annual Cottontown Art Crawl.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– This weekend, 140 artists sold their work in downtown Columbia at the 5th annual Cottontown Art Crawl.

The event was held in the downtown neighborhood of Cottontown, where guests were able to see art work displayed over several city blocks.

It was a free event with live music from local bands and performers.