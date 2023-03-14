Inflation slowed in February, according to Consumer Price Index Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index Report— a key marker for inflation— dropped this morning.

Inflation remains high but continues to slow and February was the eighth straight month inflation fell.

The latest CPI measured 6% for the year ending in February—that’s down from 6.4% from the previous month and is in line with economists’ expectations.

On a monthly basis, prices for goods and services were up .4% which shows a cool down from last month’s growth.