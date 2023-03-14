Lexington officers confiscate alcohol, drugs during weekend traffic stops

The Lexington Police's Patrol Division and Traffic Safety Unit made 21 alcohol and drug related charges during traffic stop investigations.

Courtesy: LPD

Courtesy: Lexington Police

Courtesy: LPD

Courtesy: LPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police’s Patrol Division and Traffic Safety Unit made 21 alcohol and drug related charges during traffic stop investigations this past weekend.

Charges include several DUI’s, PWID Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Heroin, Meth, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container violations.

“Proactive traffic enforcement goes a long way in keeping our community safe and is part of our ongoing strategic plan focused on lowering crime and increasing traffic safety throughout,” says Lexington Police.