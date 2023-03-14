McCormick getting first makeover in 40 years with new spice lids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Your spice rack might look a little different soon… McCormick is getting a make over for the first time in 40 years!

The company says their new snap caps will keep ingredients fresher because consumers will be able to hear when the containers are properly sealed.

McCormick also says a new manufacturing process will help push out air during the filing process for the same reason.

The company says home chefs should notice brighter herbs and spices and stronger smells.

The new bottles are already hitting store shelves in the U.S.