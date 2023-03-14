UPDATE: Victim from shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park in stable condition say Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The victim from last night’s shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park is in stable condition, says Columbia Police.

Investigators believe the shooting may have possibly stemmed from an argument and fight between at least two groups.



Around 9:15 p.m. last night, authorities responded after a female victim was injured in her lower body. The shooter left after the incident.



If you were at Frankie’s Fun Park last night, and can help with this case, the Police would like to hear from you at (803) 545-3500.