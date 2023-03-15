SC Senate discussing bill that allows firearm owners to openly carry without permit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The State Senate is taking up a bill allowing lawful firearm owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a state permit.

The South Carolina Constitutional Carry/ Second Amendment Preservation Act still bans carrying a gun at places like correctional facilities, courthouses, and preschools.

Critics say it would cause public safety to go down in communities suffering from gun violence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported South Carolina was among the worst states for people killed by guns in 2020, with a rate of 22 gun-related deaths per 1,000 residents.