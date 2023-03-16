Sumter deputies: traffic violation leads to chase and multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested 29 year-old Alan Cowell on March 13 on weapon and drug charges.

COWELL, ALAN STEVEN GILLINS – #IN202300689 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29 year-old Alan Cowell on March 13 on weapon and drug charges.

Officials say they allegedly saw Cowell’s silver Dodge truck make a turn without using a turn signal.

As the deputy followed the vehicle, they noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from the suspect’s vehicle, according to authorities.

The suspect led the deputy on a chase and struck another vehicle while driving around a store. The citizen was not injured.

The suspect’s truck then traveled south on Boulevard, ignoring the patrol officer’s blue lights.

Cowell eventually stopped into the back yard of a residence, and fled on foot.

He was carrying a gun in one hand and dumped what officials say looked to be marijuana on the ground. The suspect was apprehended after the deputy deployed his taser.

A large sum of money, and a clear plastic bag allegedly containing crack cocaine was found. Cowell was charged for carrying weapons, drugs/distribute, sell, purchase, manufacture, crack cocaine.

Cowell was taken to Prisma Hospital Sumter for evaluation and was later taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he posted a $36,000 bond and was released to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office due to an outstanding warrant.