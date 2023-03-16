Video of Meteorite Crashing into the Moon

Japanese astronomers have caught something on video that’s pretty dramatic: a big rock slamming into the moon. This is something that has happened for millions of years. We see evidence of this by all the craters on the moon. The earth has also been hit by lots and lots of meteorites over time, but the earth’s atmosphere does a fine job causing rain to erode the craters until they are either less visible or disappear completely. Additionally the oceans have absorbed many of these meteorites over time. You can read and see it here.

https://www.space.com/meteorite-impacts-moon-february-2023-video