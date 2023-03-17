Independent autopsy scheduled for Stephen Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The family of Stephen Smith has announced an independent autopsy will be performed on his body.

Sandy, Smith’s mother, confirmed the independent exhumation and autopsy on March 16 on a GoFundMe page for her son.

The 19 year-old Smith was found dead on Sandy Run Road in Hampton County back in 2015.

The original autopsy ruled the death as a possible hit-and-run, however, some authorities have refuted that finding.

For people who followed the Alex Murdaugh trial, Smith’s name may sound familiar.

Highway Patrol officials said the Murdaugh name came up repeatedly in the initial investigation, but no further connection has been revealed.