Pfizer recalls over four million migraine medication packages

Pfizer is recalling more than four million packages of a prescription migraine medication.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Pfizer is recalling more than four million packages of a prescription migraine medication.

The company says the packaging for Nurtec ODT is not child-resistant. The recall is voluntary.

Pfizer says people don’t need to throw away or return the medicine but instead keep it out of the reach of children.

The company says there have been no injuries or incidents related to the recall.