SC Highway Patrol asks public to drive safe during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Highway Patrol wants you to be safe this St. Patrick’s Day.

Troopers will be out in full force looking for drunk drivers and working to keep the highways safe.

They remind you to always wear your seat belt, watch your speed, and be a responsible driver.

Use a designated driver or call a ride share service.