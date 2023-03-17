SC loses $100 million to cyber crime, says FBI

The FBI says South Carolinians lost millions of dollars to internet crimes last year.

The Bureau’s IC3 Division released its annual Internet Crime Report for 2022 and found SC lost at least $100 million due to internet crimes.

People 60 and older continue to be the target of cyber crimes.

The top three schemes with the largest amount of money lost in the Palmetto State are: business email compromises with at least $46 million, investment fraud at $13 million and real estate fraud at $12 million.

Visit Internet Crime for the full report.