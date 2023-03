South Carolina unemployment rate down: SC DEW

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s employment situation continues to move in the right direction. New job numbers out this week in South Carolina.

According to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce, in January there were nearly 2.3 million people working in the state.

That’s up more than 4,000 from December.

The state’s unemployment rate is 3.2%, down from 3.3 slightly below the national average.