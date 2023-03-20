Furniture from Murdaugh Moselle property up for auction

1/4 Courtesy:Liberty Auction House

Items from the Murdaugh family’s former home on Moselle Road are up for auction in Georgia this week, The Liberty Auction House in Pembroke confirmed Monday.

The auction is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

“Here is a glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina. We still have a lot of setting up to do but we can’t wait to see everyone Thursday night!” the auction house said in a .

The auction will be in-person only at the group’s warehouse in Pembroke.

More photos are expected to be posted in the next few days.

Earlier this month, Judge Clifton Newman handed Alex Murdaugh two consecutive in the 2021 murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.

The murders occurred at the Moselle property, by the dog kennels.