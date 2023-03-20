I.S.S. leaves impressive light show over N. California

(CNN) —An impressive light show over Northern California this past Friday . It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film. They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the international space station, streaming across the night sky at 17-thousand miles per hour.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. in February 20-20, the International Space Station (I.S.S.) discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the earth for a couple of years, and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.