Red Cross to light up buildings across SC for Giving Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Red Cross is set to light up several buildings across South Carolina for Giving Day.

According to officials, the American Red Cross is celebrating ‘March is Red Cross Month’ by lighting up buildings in red across the state.

The Red Cross says they will recognize the incredible, selfless Red Cross volunteers who give their time in service to the community by lighting up buildings on Red Cross Giving Day, March 22, 2023, including:

The Governor’s Mansion – Columbia, SC

Lexington Medical Center – Columbia, SC & Lexington, SC

City Center – Florence, SC

Furman University Bell Tower – Greenville, SC

Skywheel – Myrtle Beach, SC

Ashley River Bridge – Charleston, SC

According to the Red Cross, you can donate at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters, big and small.