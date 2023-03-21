Amazon to lay off 9,000 additional workers

Online retail giant Amazon is laying off more employees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Online retail giant Amazon is laying off more employees.

In a memo to staff on Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said 9,000 jobs will be cut.

That’s on top of the 18,000 they already cut earlier this year.

Jassy said the fresh round of job cuts will take place in the coming weeks and those working in the company’s web services, people experience and technology solution, advertising, and Twitch will be affected.

Like many tech companies who grew during the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-commerce giant is doing major cost-cutting.