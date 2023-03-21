DHEC confirms rabid bat found in Richland County

DHEC confirmed that three people were exposed to a rabid bat after it was found near Kershaw Street and Butler Street in Columbia.

The bat was submitted for testing on March 19 and was confirmed to have rabies on March 20.

It is the first animal in Richland County to test positive for rabies in 2023.

DHEC officials urges the public not to handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, dead or alive, with your bare hands.

If you believe that you have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2). For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.