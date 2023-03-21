Gun used in Mexico kidnapping came from U.S.

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Federal investigators say a gun used in the kidnapping of four South Carolinians in Mexico came from the U.S.

Federal Court records show Roberto Moreno admitted to purchasing firearms that he knew would be going from the U.S. to a Mexican drug cartel.

He was arrested in Brownsville, Texas after the gun was recovered in the investigation into the kidnapping of the group from Lake City.

Two of those people were killed and one remains hospitalized recovering from several gunshot wounds.

