Midlands Pup-Shots! March 21

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous boy and his 4 siblings are husky/shepherd mixes, around 3 months old, and going to grow to be about 60-70lbs!
10/16
MAISIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous girl and her 4 siblings are husky/shepherd mixes, around 3 months old, and going to grow to be about 60-70lbs!
11/16
MURRAY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This gorgeous boy and his 4 siblings are husky/shepherd mixes, around 3 months old, and going to grow to be about 60-70lbs!
12/16
MOWGLI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This gorgeous boy and his 4 siblings are husky/shepherd mixes, around 3 months old, and going to grow to be about 60-70lbs!
13/16
MARYANN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous girl and her 4 siblings are husky/shepherd mixes, around 3 months old, and going to grow to be about 60-70lbs!
14/16
SUGAR
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful gal is Sugar, a 4 month old great pyranese/golden retriever mix puppy who is gonna be BIG.
15/16
HONEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This stunning gal is Honey, a 4 month old great pyranese/golden retriever mix puppy who is gonna be BIG.
16/16
SWEET PEA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This adorable pup is Sweet Pea, a 4 month old great pyranese/golden retriever mix puppy who is gonna be BIG.
