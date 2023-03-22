Coming to Bull Street: Tupelo Honey Cafe slated to open in 2024

Speaking of southern cuisine, a new restaurant is coming to the Bullstreet District!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Speaking of southern cuisine, a new restaurant is coming to the Bull Street District!

Tupelo Honey Cafe is slated to open next year inside the new Bennet at Bull Street mixed-use complex.

The 5,800 square foot establishment will serve scratch-made southern cuisine, cocktails and much more.

Currently, Tupelo Honey has 20 restaurants in 13 states!

Learn more at http://www.bullstreetsc.com.