Two men accused in deadly armed robbery arrested

Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — Two men are in custody tonight in connection with a deadly robbery in Lee county.

Deputies say 41-year-old Michael Dinkins and 32-year-old Byron Miller face murder and robbery charges in connection with an incident on Sumter highway in Bishopville.

One victim died after being shot twice while the other was unharmed. both Miller and Dinkins are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.