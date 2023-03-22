West Columbia Police searching for missing 31 year-old male

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Police Department needs your help finding a man who went missing this week.

On Monday, 31 year-old Byron Davis was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants, say officials.

Police say he’s 5’7″ tall and weighs 174 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip through Midlands Crimestoppers through crimesc.com or the P3 tips app.