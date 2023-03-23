Adult male victim in Sumter shooting that killed 5 identified

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–US Army Central has identified the man killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Sumter as Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans.

According to a post on its Facebook page Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General says, “Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans was an outstanding leader and caring friend who inspired and lifted up all those around him. CSM Evans was well known and respected by all, and the influence and impact he made within the unit will never fade. We collectively mourn the immense loss of his presence in our lives and our thoughts and prayers are extended to CSM Evans’ family.”

Tuesday night police say a Sumter man and former military member shot and killed 4 people at his ex-wife’s house before turning the weapon on himself.

Two of the victims were his own children.

Investigators say 42 year old Charles Slacks showed up unannounced to his ex wife – Aletha Holiday’s house on Whitetail Circle, and took 4 lives before his own.

Chief Russell Roark, Sumter Police Department says, “This could happen in any community unfortunately. This could happen in any family setting unfortunately.”

“Miss Holliday was on the rear portion of the property with a coworker having a conversation. Without warning… Mr. Slacks entered the home with a key and fired several shots at a 38 year old male who died from those injuries.”

Holliday attempted to find a cellphone to call 911. As she did so… her ex husband Charles Slacks went upstairs where Holliday’s three children were sleeping.

“Then she hears several gunshots. She comes back into the residence and up the stairs. At the top of the stairs.. Mr. Slacks puts the weapon to his head and commits suicide in her presence. She goes up stairs to get her cell phone and check on her children. Her three children were deceased.”

11 year old Ava… 6 year old Aason and 5 year old Aayden. The two younger children were fathered by Charles Slacks and attended nearby Milwood Elementary School.

“As a nation… we are not conditioned to bury a child. That’s foreign to us… very shocking and emotional for the family… community at large and first responders. We can never understand it directly… but we do understand it’s a traumatic time for the family.”

The Sumter coroner confirmed that the autopsies of the victims will be conducted this week at MUSC in Charleston.