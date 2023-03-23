Columbia man sentenced 9 years after foot chase with police, possession of firearm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 37 year-old prior felon was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison after a foot chase with a Columbia police officer led to the discovery of a firearm.

According to evidence, authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Ernest Weldon’s car before the Columbia man ran out of the vehicle without putting the car in park, causing it to roll until it stopped in nearby grass.

He was detained after a brief chase. Weldon dropped a firearm during this flight.

His prior convictions include attempted armed robbery, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and multiple convictions for assault and criminal domestic violence.