UPDATE: CPD find woman missing since last week

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department have located 55 year old Sheryl Morehouse in good condition. She was missing in the Capital city for more than a week.

Officials say she was last seen last Tuesday March 14. Police say Morehouse’s roommate reported last seeing her wearing her McDonald’s restaurant uniform.

Police tell us despite her roommate seeing Morehouse dressed to go to work that day, her employers at the Garner’s Ferry Road McDonald’s say she never showed up for work.