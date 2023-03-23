President Biden marks 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Earlier this afternoon, President Biden marked the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.

During his speech, Biden discussed the key accomplishments of the landmark bill and also highlighted how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered the cost of health care for families around the nation.

He also mentioned steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.