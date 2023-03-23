USC Women’s Basketball Team departs Columbia for Sweet 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— And they’re off!

The USC Women’s Basketball team has officially departed Columbia and are heading to Greenville for the Sweet 16 tournament!

The undefeated SEC championship team coached by Dawn Staley, are not exactly strangers to the March Madness hype.

We spoke with Staley at today’s send-off who says keeping the team focused is her top priority.

If you’re traveling to Greenville for the game, you can catch the team at the AC Hotel in Greenville for a final send off 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, before they face UCLA.

Tip off is set for 2 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

