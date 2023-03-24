An Asteroid Will Pass Close to Earth on Saturday

On Saturday at 3:50 pm, a newly discovered asteroid will pass earth at roughly 100,000 miles away. For comparison, the moon is roughly 250,000 miles away. So by astronomical standards, this is pretty close. The asteroid is about the size of a small sky scraper, approximately 140 to 310 feet in diameter. This sort of thing happens about once a decade. You can read all about it here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/an-asteroid-nearly-the-size-of-a-skyscraper-will-whiz-between-the-earth-and-the-moon-on-saturday-in-a-once-in-a-decade-event/ar-AA190Irr?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=cb1411c6e696401688d8e542e7a72617&ei=27