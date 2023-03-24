Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is continuing their tree trimming efforts in multiple neighborhoods this week:

Granby Hill Alliance

Olympia Residents Coalition

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association

Individuals with questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 or visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

The energy company’s re-conductor work helps to improve service reliability, say officials.

It includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.