Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is continuing their tree trimming efforts in multiple neighborhoods this week:
Granby Hill Alliance
Olympia Residents Coalition
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association
Individuals with questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 or visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.
The energy company’s re-conductor work helps to improve service reliability, say officials.
It includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.