Guinness World Records: The Weeknd the most popular artist in the planet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s Friday, so it seems like a good time to announce The Weeknd as officially the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The 33 year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with 111.4 million as of March 20, according to Guinness.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is The Weeknd’s closest competitor, with 82.4 million monthly listeners.