I-77 North closing tonight for bridge repairs

The SC Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on I-77 bridges tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on I-77 bridges tonight.

Beginning at 9 p.m., I-77 North will be closed from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5.

It is set to reopen Sunday, April 2. This part of the project will repair bridges along I-77 northbound.

The southbound portion will begin in late April.

DOT officials say this is just one of the projects to improve roads and bridges.