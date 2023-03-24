Lexington Police: Tarrar Springs Road reopened following vehicle collision

All lanes of Augusta Road/US-1 at Tarrar Springs Rd. have been reopened following a two-vehicle collision, according to Lexington Police.

Courtesy: Lexington Police

The accident was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way when turning, say authorities.

Officials say, “These images are a reminder of the damage that can be done, along with slowing everyone’s morning commute, when wrecks are caused by a driver’s inattention.”