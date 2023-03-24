Sumter Police: Heavier traffic expected today for Inspire Festival concert
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police Department is asking drivers to prepare for heavier traffic today in the Swan Lake area due to the Inspire Festival concert.
The concert, featuring Band of Oz, is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Officers will be positioned in the area to assist with traffic flow, says the Dept.
Please go to https://www.sumterinspirefestival.org/ to learn more about the festival and its scheduled activities.