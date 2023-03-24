Sumter Police: Heavier traffic expected today for Inspire Festival concert

Sumter Police Department is asking drivers to prepare for heavier traffic today in the Swan Lake area due to the Inspire Festival concert.
Jessica Mejia,
337001677 533800512232524 8795978298476489329 N
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police Department is asking drivers to prepare for heavier traffic today in the Swan Lake area due to the Inspire Festival concert.
The concert, featuring Band of Oz, is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Officers will be positioned in the area to assist with traffic flow, says the Dept.
Please go to https://www.sumterinspirefestival.org/ to learn more about the festival and its scheduled activities.
Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts