UPDATE: White powder addressed to ‘Alvin’ found at Manhattan DA’s office

A white powder was discovered in the mailroom at 80 Centre Street, where the Manhattan District Attorney has offices and where a grand jury has been meeting to hear evidence in former President Donald Trump's case, according to a court official.

The powder came in an envelope addressed to “Alvin,” an apparent reference to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according police sources.

The contents of the envelope were determined to be non-hazardous, officials said, but the intent is unclear.

This is the latest in series of threats this week, including one that temporarily paused a civil case involving Trump in a different courthouse.