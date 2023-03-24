Twitter to make blue badge changes next month

Twitter is getting rid of its blue badges next month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Twitter is getting rid of its blue badges next month.

Starting April 1, the social networking site says it will remove all of the verified check-mark statuses that were on the site before Elon Musk took over.

They say people and businesses who want to keep their check marks will have to subscribe to a “Twitter Blue” plan.

People who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue can do so for $8 a month or by paying $84 a year.

Twitter first introduced the check marks in 2009 as a free way to identify which accounts were genuine and not imposters.