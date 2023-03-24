Unions win 37% pay hike for hourly Disney World employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Most workers will get raises of about $3 an hour or 37% by the end of 2026 under a tentative five-year labor deal reached with unions Thursday.

According to union members, employees’ minimum wage will increase to $18 an hour this year.

The employees perform as characters, staff for restaurants and shops, drive buses, trams, and monorails.

They also work at front desks and perform hotel housekeeping.